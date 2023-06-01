1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

