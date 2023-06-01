Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
