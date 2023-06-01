Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2598 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Empire - September 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 29, 1910
Poland 1 Grosz 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 29, 1910
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 29, 1910
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

