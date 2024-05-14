Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 569,867

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

