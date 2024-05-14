Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 569,867
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
