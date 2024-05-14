3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

