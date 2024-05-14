Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 10 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

