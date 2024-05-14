10 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

