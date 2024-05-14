Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
