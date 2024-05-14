5 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)