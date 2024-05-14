Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,079,136
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
