Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1826 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1826 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,079,136

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1826 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1826 IB at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

