3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) RB (2) BN (6) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)