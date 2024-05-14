Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
