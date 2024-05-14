Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5349 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1826 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1826 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1826 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
