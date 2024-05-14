2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)