Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 93,025
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
