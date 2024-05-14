Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 93,025

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Poland 2 Zlote 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1822 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search