Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1822

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
25 Zlotych 1822 IB Small head
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1822 IB Small head
Reverse 1 Zloty 1822 IB Small head
1 Zloty 1822 IB Small head
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1822 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1822 IB
10 Zlotych 1822 IB
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse 10 Groszy 1822 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1822 IB
10 Groszy 1822 IB
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 2 Zlote 1822 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1822 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1822 IB Small head
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 5 Groszy 1822 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1822 IB
5 Groszy 1822 IB
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 18

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1822 IB Long tail
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1822 IB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY Restrike
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search