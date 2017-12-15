Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1822 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1822 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1822 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
