50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,610
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (21)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11045 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
