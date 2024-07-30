Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,610

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
11045 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6446 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1822 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
