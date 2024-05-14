Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 286,673
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
