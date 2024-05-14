Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 286,673

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
