1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1822 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) AU58 (3) BN (5) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)