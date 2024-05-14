Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1822 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
