Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,124

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16782 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16236 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

