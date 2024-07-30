Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,124
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16782 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16236 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1822 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
