25 Zlotych 1822 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1822 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)