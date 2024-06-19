10 Zlotych 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (11) XF (44) VF (37) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (6) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (2)

Cayón (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (4)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (31)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)