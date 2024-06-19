Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 233
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (8)
- Marciniak (11)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (31)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search