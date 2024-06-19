Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 233

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (31)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
