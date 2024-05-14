Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,237,823
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,050. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
