Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,237,823

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,050. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
