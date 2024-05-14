10 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,050. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)