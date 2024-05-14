Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,720,702

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1822 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1822 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
