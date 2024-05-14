Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1822 IB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,720,702
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1822 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
