Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1822 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,281,611

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland 5 Groszy 1822 IB at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1822 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search