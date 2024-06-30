Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,281,611
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search