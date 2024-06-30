5 Groszy 1822 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1822 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (12) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)