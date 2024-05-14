Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,970,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1820 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1820 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

