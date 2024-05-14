2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1820 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

