Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1820 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,970,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1820 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1820 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
