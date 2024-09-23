Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1820

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB
10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB
10 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB
5 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 48

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
3 Grosze 1820 IB
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
3 Grosze 1820 IB Restrike
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
