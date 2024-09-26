Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place November 23, 1996.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search