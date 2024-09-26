Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place November 23, 1996.

WCN
November 23, 1996
UNC
Selling price
