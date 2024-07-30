50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1820 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (3)