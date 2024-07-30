Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,098
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1820 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26400 $
Price in auction currency 26400 USD
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
