Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,098

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1820 "Small head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (8)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26400 $
Price in auction currency 26400 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10083 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Poland 50 Zlotych 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1820 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

