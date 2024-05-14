Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Groszy 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 793,241

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price

