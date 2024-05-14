10 Groszy 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

