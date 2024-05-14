Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 793,241
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
