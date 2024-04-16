Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1820 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1820 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
2729 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
