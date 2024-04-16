Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1820 IB. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1820 with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
2729 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1820 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search