Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,481,037
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
