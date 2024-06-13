Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,481,037

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1820 IB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

