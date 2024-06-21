Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 39,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 543
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10167 $
Price in auction currency 9250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
