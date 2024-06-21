Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 39,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 543

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WCN (24)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10167 $
Price in auction currency 9250 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction VINCHON - December 6, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1820 IB at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1820 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search