10 Zlotych 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1820 with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (15) XF (48) VF (21) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) MS60 (6) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8) ННР (5) PCGS (7) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (5)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Empire (2)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (13)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (10)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

VINCHON (1)

WCN (24)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)