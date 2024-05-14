Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1820 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2319 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1820 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
