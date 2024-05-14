Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1820 "Small head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2319 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Poland 2 Zlote 1820 IB "Small head" at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1820 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1820 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search