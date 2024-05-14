Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 371,700
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
