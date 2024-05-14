Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 371,700

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1820 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search