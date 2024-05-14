1 Grosz 1820 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1820 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

