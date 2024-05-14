Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 89,018

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1820 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1820 IB at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

