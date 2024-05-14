Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1820 IB (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,57 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 89,018
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1820 with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
