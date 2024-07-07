Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,09 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 355,936
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
