2 Zlote 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

