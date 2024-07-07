Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 355,936

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1830 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search