Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1830

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH
Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH
10 Groszy 1830 FH
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG
10 Groszy 1830 KG
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH
5 Zlotych 1830 FH
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG
5 Zlotych 1830 KG
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 233
Obverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH
1 Zloty 1830 FH
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 188
Obverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH
Reverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH
2 Zlote 1830 FH
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 131
Obverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH
5 Groszy 1830 FH
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 21

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
3 Grosze 1830 FH
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
3 Grosze 1830 FH Restrike
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG
3 Grosze 1830 KG
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
1 Grosz 1830 FH
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
1 Grosz 1830 FH Restrike
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
1 Grosz 1830 KG
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
1 Grosz 1830 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search