10 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (9) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)