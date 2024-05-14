Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 145,249

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

