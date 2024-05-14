Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 145,249
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
