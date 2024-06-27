Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1830 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
