Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1830 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2018.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search