Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 286,789

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5706 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - October 5, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - October 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1830 FH at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

