5 Zlotych 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5706 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (12) F (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) ICG (1)

