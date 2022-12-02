Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 286,789
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5706 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
12
