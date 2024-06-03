Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 145,249

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (15)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

