10 Groszy 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

