10 Groszy 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 145,249
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1830 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
