Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 611,119
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5345 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
