Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 611,119

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5345 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
