1 Zloty 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5345 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (21) XF (60) VF (65) F (6) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) + (1) Service NGC (23) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (7)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (8)

Empire (4)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (7)

Grün (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Janas (1)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (15)

Monety i Medale (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (27)

NIKO (3)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Tempus (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (32)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)