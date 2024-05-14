5 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (6) VF (5) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (7)