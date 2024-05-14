Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 571,205
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
