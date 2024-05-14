Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 571,205

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1830 with mark FH. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1830 FH at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

