Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 891,099

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 KG at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1830 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search