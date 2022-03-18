Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
