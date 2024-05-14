Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,568,652
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search