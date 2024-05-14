1 Grosz 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

