Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,568,652

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

