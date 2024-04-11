Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1830 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

