Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,568,652

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5138 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1830 KG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1830 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search