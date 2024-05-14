Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1830 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,568,652
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1830 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5138 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
