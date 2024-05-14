Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search