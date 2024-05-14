3 Grosze 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

