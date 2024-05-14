Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1830 FH (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 891,099

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark FH. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

