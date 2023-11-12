Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1830 FH. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1830 with mark FH. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1830 FH at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

