2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

