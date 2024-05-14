Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,09 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3904 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,084,499

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

