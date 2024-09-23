Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1817

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
50 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 25 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
25 Zlotych 1817 IB Large head
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 240

Coins of Grand Duchy of Posen

Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
3 Grosze 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
1 Grosz 1817 A Grand Duchy of Posen
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 1817 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1817 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1817 IB Large head
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB
5 Zlotych 1817 IB Short tail
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB
5 Zlotych 1817 IB Long tail
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 5 Groszy 1817 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1817 IB
5 Groszy 1817 IB
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail
3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail
3 Grosze 1817 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Short tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Short tail
1 Grosz 1817 IB Short tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1817 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 8
