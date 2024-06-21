Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Short tail (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Short tail

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB Short tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB Short tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1817 with mark IB. Short tail. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
