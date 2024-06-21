5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Short tail (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1817 with mark IB. Short tail. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

