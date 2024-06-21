Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Short tail (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Short tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1817 with mark IB. Short tail. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
