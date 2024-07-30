Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 19,2 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 96,164
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4826 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
