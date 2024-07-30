Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 19,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 96,164

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3099 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2011.

Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4826 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

