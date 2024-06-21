Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (5)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search