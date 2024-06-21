Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

