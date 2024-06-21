1 Grosz 1817 A "Grand Duchy of Posen" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1817 "Grand Duchy of Posen" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30824 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)