Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Long tail (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Long tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1817 with mark IB. Long tail. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,300. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Marciniak (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (18)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Знак (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search