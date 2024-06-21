Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1817 IB. Long tail (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Long tail

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB Long tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1817 IB Long tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1817 with mark IB. Long tail. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,300. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1817 IB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
