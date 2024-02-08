Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 842,613

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2725 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search