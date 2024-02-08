Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 842,613
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2725 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
