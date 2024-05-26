Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 842,613

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

