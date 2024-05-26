Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 842,613
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
