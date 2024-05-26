3 Grosze 1817 IB "Long tail" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1817 "Long tail" with mark IB. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

