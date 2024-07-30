Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 9,81 g
  • Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,194

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
7537 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8146 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

