50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (39) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) Service NGC (7) ННР (5) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (3)

BAC (1)

Empire (1)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)

WCN (16)