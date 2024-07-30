Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1817 IB "Large head" (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 9,81 g
- Pure gold (0,2892 oz) 8,9958 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,194
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1817 "Large head" with mark IB. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5546 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
- WCN (16)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
7537 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8146 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search